Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai First Episode Review: Show looks promising, definitely not a copy of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

A young girl obsessed with the love of her life with whom she has been in a long-distance relationship for two years is shattered when she realizes that her would-be fiance is already married. Realizing that she was being cheated throughout, Indu Raina is devastated upon seeing her dreams of building a love nest crumble down.

Indu is a dutiful daughter of Rajendra and Sunita Raina who run a successful cloud kitchen in Mumbai. The down-to-earth couple is worried for their emotionally sensitive daughter and hopes that her dreams of getting married to the love of her life, Mahesh see the light of day soon.

The scene where Indu and her father Rajendra arrive at Mahesh's home in Bhopal to surprise him and learn of his marriage and the deceit has been shot and executed well by both the on-screen and off-screen team.

Indu is in for a huge shock seeing Mahesh not only cheat and assassinate her character but also get into a heated scuffle with her father.

The debut episode also runs a parallel story highlighting the life of a Bollywood star Ritesh Malhotra essayed by Karan V Grover. Ritesh, a kind-hearted actor is equally obsessed with his movie posters and hoardings as much as he is with the concept of love. He feels that love is a beautiful emotion that he has learned to value seeing his parents.

Meanwhile, Indu who was once obsessed with love, post the emotionally sabotaging event in her life, now no longer believes in love and turns against the concept. The promos that hit the TV screens a few weeks ago, made viewers strike a resemblance between this storyline with the storyline of a former superhit TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

But the makers have denied the claim and said that Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain is strikingly different from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain stars Karan V Grover, Kushagre Dua, Sayli Salunkhe, Kiara Sadh., Shireen Mirza, Trishaan Maini, Priyamvada Singh, Neelam Pathania, Riya Soni in important roles. Karan V Grover and Sayli Salunkhe essay the roles of protagonists.

The debut episode gives us a glimpse of what the entire concept of the show would be like- and it definitely looks promising.

