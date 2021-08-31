Bollywood actor Govinda to grace The Kapil Sharna Show; Report

The Kapil Sharma Show is keeping the audience entertained a lot with its comeback season. Fans were waiting also for a long time for the show. The comedy show has been welcoming many Bollywood celebrities in the show. And now the recent reports claim that actor Govinda will be soon gracing the show. This is mentioned in Telly Chakkar. But an official announcement is still awaited. Till now, , Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, among others have graced the show.

Telly Chakkar has mentioned that actor Govinda will be coming to the show. Meanwhile, Archana Puran Singh has shared a fun video on her Instagram handle. In the video, Sumona, Bharti, and Rochel are seen doing gossip. In the meantime, Kapil also tries to make fun. She has captioned it as ‘BEHIND THE SCENES. The one where Kapil says ki usne 6 kilo anadar kheencha hua hai...” The show stars Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar among others.

One of the fans wrote on her video, “BHN Chugli kre mam vese bhi aap bahut enjoy krti hu.” Another wrote, “Love you mam..Big Fan from Childhood.”

Click here to view the video:

Recently, two legendary actors, Dharmendra, and Shatrughan Sinha came at the show. Kapil had addressed them several topics and questions, along with some foolish and amusing ones. The comedian states that Shatru Ji starred in two films, Shararat and Shaadi Ke Baad, and afterward Kapil questions him if he began doing naughtiness with his wife before, toward which Shatru Ji responds that he began doing silly things after the wedding, his response made the audience giggle.

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show, 29 August 2021, Written Update: Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha rock the stage