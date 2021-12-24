Boman Irani and wife Zenobia welcome Viraf Patel & Salonie Khanna in authentic Parsi way; PICS

TV actor Viraf Patel had got married to girlfriend Salonie Khanna in May 2021. The couple had recently paid a visit to Boman Irani’s home and they were given a warm welcome in a traditional Parsi style. The couple received lot of love and blessing from the actor Boman Irani and his wife Zenobia. Viraf had shared pictures of the same on social media.

Viraf and Salonie were welcomed by Zenobia, who touched their feet, applied tilak, put garlands and offered saggan's coconut. As seen in the photos, Viraf couldn't stop blushing. Viraf wore a red kurta, whereas Salonie looked spectacular in a peach dress. Viraf captured all these precious moments and shared them on his Instagram story.

Salonie also shared a few glimpses from the rituals on her social media account. Boman Irani posted a group photo on his Instagram and wrote: "Triple Spiral Bound Shaadi."

Talking about Salonie and Viraf, they had a court marriage on May 6, 2021. Due to the second wave of the pandemic, the duo decided to donate their wedding money to the COVID-19 relief fund. Viraf and Salonie had earlier decided to have an elaborate wedding but dropped the idea due to the second wave of the pandemic.

Also the couple's parents couldn't attend their registered marriage as they hadn't taken their second jab yet. It was Viraf and Salonie's three friends who were their witnesses for the marriage. The lovebirds had worn white attires for their low-key wedding.



