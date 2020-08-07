Bombay HC quashes state govt's order of limiting people of 65 years & above on sets; Kanwaljit Singh rejoices

The representative body of TV and film artistes had approached the High Court to quash Maharashtra order restricting 65 years and above to shoot. Today, in a relief to those affected, the Bombay High Court has quashed Maharashtra Government's order.

The shooting for all the television shows had resumed by June end in Mumbai, following certain protocols and guidelines which were laid down by the Maharashtra Government. One of the major guidelines was anyone above the age of 65 years was restricted from being present on sets. Many actors including Kanwaljit Singh, Surekha Sikri among others had raised their voice against this provision which restricted them from earning their livelihood. The representative body had approached the High Court to cancel the order and today, in a relief to those affected, the Bombay High Court has quashed Maharashtra Government's order.

A bench of Justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla set aside the state government’s order issues on May 30 and June 23. The Bombay High Court said that all the advisories for all persons above 65 years of age will be applicable for the same age group working in the film and TV industry. Senior actor Kanwaljit Singh who had expressed his disappointment with the order earlier says he is very happy with the decision. "I’m already getting my makeup kit ready," he told us.

The Maharashtra Government had earlier told the court that the restrictions were put as precautionary measure as people above the age bracket of 65 years were more prone to getting exposed to coronavirus.

The HC, however, highlighted and asked the government why were restrictions put only for TV and film artistes and not on people in the same age bracket working in other sectors? It was argued that the restrictions were put in place without much thought.

A detailed judgement from the Bombay HC is expected to be out later today.

