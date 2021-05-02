  1. Home
Brahma Kumaris TV anchor Kanupriya passes away due to COVID 19 complications; BK Shivani mourns her demise

BK Shivani took to her Instagram handle to mourn the loss of Brahma Kumaris TV anchor Kanupriya who succumbed to COVID-19. Take a look.
The coronavirus pandemic has had a grave impact on peoples’ lives. The situation is getting serious by the day and over the last few months; Bollywood has lost many of its well-known faces. The country mourns the demise of some of its biggest stars, who lost their lives battling the deadly virus. Now, TV anchor Kanupriya has also passed away battling COVID 19. She had made her TV debut with Doordarshan and hosted the daily show Awakening with Brahma Kumaris. She also starred in numerous TV shows like Bhanwar, Ananro, Kahi Aek Gaon, Kartavya, Meri Kahani, and, Tumhara Intezar.

Sharing the news of her demise, BK Shivani posted a photo of her on her Instagram handle. Along with the picture, she penned a beautiful note. "Om Shanti Angels … Last night a very beautiful angel, a chosen instrument of God … Sis. Kanupriya left her mortal coil and moved forward to another magical destiny of radiating happiness and health to millions of souls,” she wrote. She further paid tribute to the late star by writing kind words about her, “Kanupriya is a pure soul, caring, compassionate, selfless … always a giver."

Take a look at BK Shivani’s message for Kanupriya HERE

The country also witnessed the loss of TV and film actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal who also passed away on May 1, 2021, due to COVID-19 complications. The actor was popular for portraying supporting roles in numerous TV shows and Bollywood movies like Aarakshan, 2 States, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, and The Ghazi Attack among others.

