Brahmarakshas 2: Rohit Choudhary EXCITED on reuniting with Pearl V Puri; Says ‘We share a close & strong bond’

Rohit Choudhary has collaborated with Pearl V Puri for the second time in Brahmarakshas 2 and he can’t stop gushing about their camaraderie.

After winning hearts with the first season Brahmarakshas, the makers have returned with the second season of the supernatural thriller drama a month ago and it was launched with a bang. Starring Pearl V Puri, Nikki Sharma, Rohit Choudhary Chetan Hansraj and Leenesh Mattoo in the lead, Brahmarakshas 2 has been winning hearts with its storyline and interesting twists in the plot. Interestingly, while Pear has been grabbing the attention with chemistry with female lead Nikki, his equation with his onscreen brother Rohit has also been the talk of the town.

To note, Rohit plays the role of Pearl’s younger brother in the show and he can’t stop gushing about the same. Interestingly, Brahmarakshas 2 marks Rohit’s second project with Pearl after Naagin 3 and it turned out to be a nostalgic reunion for the actors. Speaking about their equation, Rohit stated that he shared a great bond with the Brahmarakshas 2 actor both off and on the screen. In fact, he is overwhelmed with the fact that the audience has given a thumbs up to their equation.

“I was honestly very excited to play Pearl’s younger brother, more so because I and Pearl have done a show together before. Hum dono ki chemistry pehle se hi hai, and I was sure that our pair would look great on-screen. Beyond the camera, we are like brothers only and I believe the true essence of our relationship is what is really reflected in our scenes as well. A lot of times we improvise our own and scenes and dialogues as well to best bring out our characters. In fact, the writer has also begun writing the scenes as to how we perform our characters. Stepping into this relation was quite easy for us, considering we already share a pretty close and strong bond as actors,” Rohit was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, Brahmarakshas 2 is expected to come up with some of the most unexpected twists in the coming episodes as the lead couple Angad and Kalindi, played by Pearl and Nikki respectively, is facing a hard time lately.

