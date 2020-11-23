Brahmarakshas 2 Twitter review: Pearl V Puri & Nikki Sharma starrer gets humongous response from netizens

Brahmarakshas 2's first-ever episode aired this Sunday at 9 pm. Here's what the netizens have to say about the same.

After having won the hearts of the audience with a gripping tale in season 1, the makers have finally rolled out Brahmarakshas 2. Featuring Pearl V Puri and Nikki Sharma in the lead roles, the show premiered on November 22, 2020, at 9 pm. On the other hand, Ashish Kaul also plays a pivotal role in the same as Pearl’s on-screen father. The latter plays the role of Angad in the fantasy drama while Nikki plays his love interest, Kalindi.

And now, after the airing of the first episode of Brahmarakshas 2, Twitterati have given their verdict regarding the supernatural show. Many of them are all praises for Pearl V Puri and the way in which his entry was depicted in the episode. Moreover, a few others can’t stop gushing over Angad and Kalindi’s chemistry in the show. Some of the fans also talked about thinking of a name for the new on-screen couple.

Check out some of the reactions below:

We need to think of a jodi name for Angad and Kalindi #Brahmarakshas2 #PearlVPuri #NikkiSharma — (lifeofmariyahx) November 22, 2020

Angad Mehra Slayed the First Episode of #BrahmaRakshas2 #PearlVPuri pearlvpuri You're Killing It Man! pic.twitter.com/GFD8JNQv6g — PEARL V PURI FC (Pvpians) November 22, 2020

What a rocking entry it was..!! pearlvpuri Angad is a complete package of entertainment I'm losing my heart to Angad Excited for next week #PearlVPuri #Brahmarakshas2 — Sanjana (pearlie_lover) November 22, 2020

#Brahmarakshas2

The first epi was superb with everything rightly balanced, expecting more thrill and horror show #PearlVPuriAsAngad #PearlVPuri pic.twitter.com/I2zb9jtItE — ZeusPearlVPuri (PuriZeus) November 22, 2020

Talking about Brahmarakshas season 2, it will be airing on weekends at 9 pm. Apart from the lead pair, the fantasy thriller also features Rohit Choudhary, Neel Motwani, Ekta Sharma, Papia Sengupta, Roma Bali, and others in significant roles. Talking about the first season of the show, it featured Krystle D’Souza and Aham Sharma in the lead roles. It premiered back in August 2016 and ran for almost a year before coming to an end in February 2017.

Have you seen the first episode of Brahmarakshas 2? Do let us know in the comments section.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Pearl V Puri on Brahmarakshas, if there are any similarities with Mahir from Naagin 3

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×