Brahmarakshas 2 Twitter review: Pearl V Puri & Nikki Sharma starrer gets humongous response from netizens

Brahmarakshas 2's first-ever episode aired this Sunday at 9 pm. Here's what the netizens have to say about the same.
14772 reads Mumbai Updated: November 23, 2020 02:06 am
After having won the hearts of the audience with a gripping tale in season 1, the makers have finally rolled out Brahmarakshas 2. Featuring Pearl V Puri and Nikki Sharma in the lead roles, the show premiered on November 22, 2020, at 9 pm. On the other hand, Ashish Kaul also plays a pivotal role in the same as Pearl’s on-screen father. The latter plays the role of Angad in the fantasy drama while Nikki plays his love interest, Kalindi.  

And now, after the airing of the first episode of Brahmarakshas 2, Twitterati have given their verdict regarding the supernatural show. Many of them are all praises for Pearl V Puri and the way in which his entry was depicted in the episode. Moreover, a few others can’t stop gushing over Angad and Kalindi’s chemistry in the show. Some of the fans also talked about thinking of a name for the new on-screen couple. 

Check out some of the reactions below:

Talking about Brahmarakshas season 2, it will be airing on weekends at 9 pm. Apart from the lead pair, the fantasy thriller also features Rohit Choudhary, Neel Motwani, Ekta Sharma, Papia Sengupta, Roma Bali, and others in significant roles. Talking about the first season of the show, it featured Krystle D’Souza and Aham Sharma in the lead roles. It premiered back in August 2016 and ran for almost a year before coming to an end in February 2017. 

Have you seen the first episode of Brahmarakshas 2? Do let us know in the comments section. 

Credits :Twitter

