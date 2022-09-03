Brahmastra: Mouni Roy shares PIC with her 'favourite' Ranbir Kapoor from Hyderabad promotions

Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva is one of the films that challenge to change the audience's way of viewing cinema. The magnum opus is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli has taken the responsibility of presenting this film in all four languages. Brahmastra features stalwarts Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. The makers held a grand event in Hyderabad a day ago and the cast continues to promote the film in the city of pearls.

Promoting Brahmastra in Hyderabad

On Saturday, as the team of Brahmastra continued with their Hyderabad leg of promotions, Mouni Roy shared a sun-kissed selfie of herself with Ranbir Kapoor. Dressed in a plain green saree with a sleeveless blouse, straightened hair, and oxidised earrings, Mouni looked ethereal. Ranbir, on the other hand, opted for a white shirt with red and blue stripes on the placket. He wore black sunglasses and flashed his sweet smile as he posed with Mouni. The father-to-be is extremely excited about Brahmastra.

SS Rajamouli on Brahmastra

At the press conference held in Hyderabad, SS Rajamouli shared that he admires Karan Johar's passion for cinema. The Baahubali maker said, "There is a lot of difference between the kind of cinema Karan makes and I make, but I admire his passion for cinema. 5 years back, he told me about Brahmastra with a mad boy called Ayan Mukerji. I agreed due to the respect I had towards him, I knew nothing about the film. When Ayan started narrating about these Astras to me, all my childhood fantasies came to life. He has put in a lot of energy into creating this astraverse. Everyone is emotionally charged in using the weapons. This kind of film needs to be supported. It's about the superpowers we have in our culture and folklore. Everything about Brahmastra is in Indian tradition. I am doing all I can to represent the film in South markets."

Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in Brahmastra

Interestingly, superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in an extended cameo as Vanar Astra in the film. Megastar Chiranjeevi has lent his voice to the Telugu trailer of Brahmastra. Made on a massive budget, the much-awaited film is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures.

