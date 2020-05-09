Brahmastra’s Mouni Roy looks delightful as she spends quarantine with kids ‘club’ dancing & clicking selfies

Today, Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy gave a sneak-peek into her quarantine as she clicked goofy selfies with kids; Take a look

Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, like all of us, even celebs are quarantined at home, and while some of them are cooking, others are cleaning and doing household chores. Yes, thanks to social media, celebs make sure to share their quarantine routine with their fans and while has been cooking and washing utensils, has been working out, and Janhvi Kapoor has been goofing around with sister Khushi and in the latest, Brahmastra actress shared a sneak-peek of her lockdown as she took to Instagram to post photos with her kids club as she is seen spending time with the kids from the family.

Today, Mouni Roy brightened up the day as she clicked a series of selfies with kids and in the photo, this Gold actress looks gorgeous as she is seen wearing a shirt crop top teamed with a white leopard print skirt and alongside the photo, Mouni wrote, “Nobody s sleeping , all toys thrown broken or all around the place, and there s a lottttttttt of dancing with my man cubs & the girl cub #allswellwhenwedance #KrishivShivanshAryanaAyush…” Also, Mouni is seen wearing a hat and goofing around with the kids and posing for fun photos.

On the work front, Mouni Roy made her Bollywood debut opposite in Gold, and last, she was seen in Made In China co-starring Rajkummar Rao. Next up, Mouni Roy will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra starring , and Amitabh Bachchan, and in the film, she will be seen in a negative role. Post Irrfan Khan’s demise, Mouni Roy took to Instagram to share a photo of the late actor and alongside, penned a heartwarming note praying and hoping that “you re now in a much better place, away from all the pain and suffering…”

Check out Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy's photos with her favourite humans:

