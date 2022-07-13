Breast cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal puts up a smile on her face & says, 'This too shall pass'

Television actor and content producer Chhavi Mittal is a well-known name in the entertainment industry. Her fitness videos are a treat to everyone and along with it, she also strikes a perfect balance between her professional and personal life. However, Chhavi was devastated after being diagnosed with breast cancer but she did not let her break her spirit. The actor put a strong foot ahead and faced everything that came her way. Chhavi was hospitalised for surgery, and after a few days of rest, she started taking baby steps into her routine.

Chhavi Mittal keeps posting photos and videos that inspire everyone and her latest post gives an insight into what she's feeling. Here's what she wrote: "Bring the smile on and face whatever it is you’re facing with your chin up, because history is created in the present. And when you look back at today, you would’ve proved yet again, that nothing lasts forever! So whoever needs to hear this today… this too shall pass. #chinup #thistooshallpass #cancersurvivor #breastcancersurvivor #cancerwarrior #chhavimittal #nothinglastsforever #wednesday #wednesdaywisdom (sic)"

Take a look at the Instagram post here:

Chhavi looked beautiful in a black top and denim with burgundy hair as she flashed her smile of hope. Fans can't stop lauding her for the positive attitude she held throughout. Chhavi pens down her thoughts and shares them with her fans. From going for radiation, being able to move her hands, and gymming, the actor posts videos about them all and also speaks about how much ease or difficulty she had to go through due to her surgery.

Chhavi condemns a troll

Recently, Chhavi was called out for gaining sympathy by posting her videos. She condemned the troll by writing, "I didn't choose cancer. Cancer chose me." She also narrated her experience of a few people flinching at the sight of her scar. Chhavi said that the look gives them a nightmare, imagine what the bearer must have gone through.

On the work front, Chhavi has been a part of popular television serials such as Krishnadasi and Teen Bahuraniyan. She is married to Mohit Hussein and has two children, Arham and Areeza.

