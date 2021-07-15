Soon to wed Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are all smile during their Haldi ceremony

Ahead of Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya’s wedding, here’s a look at inside pics of the bride to be’s Haldi ceremony.

After creating a buzz in the town, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are all set to tie the knot tomorrow. The couple had made their relationship official during Rahul’s stint in Bigg Boss 14 and ever since then, the audience has been looking forward to their wedding. And while it is just a day left for Rahul and Disha’s wedding, the pre-wedding ceremonies are going on in full swing. After a gala mehendi night, it’s time for their haldi ceremony and the bride to be is enjoying her time during the ceremonies.

In the pics shared by her girl gang on social media, Disha was seen wearing a yellow outfit for the haldi ceremony. The venue for the ceremony was decorated with yellow flowers and the bride to be was showered with pink rose petals post the haldi ceremony. This isn’t all. Disha’s girl gang also showered immense love on the bride to be as they posed together for the camera. Indeed, it was an overwhelming moment for Disha and her friends.

On the other hand, Rahul was also seen enjoying the Haldi ceremony with his family and was fully covered with Haldi by his friends. This isn't all. He was also seen shaking a leg with his friend during the ceremony.

Take a look at the inside pics of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s haldi:

To recall, Disha and Rahul had taken the social media by a storm early this month as they had shared their wedding card. The wedding announcement read as, “With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on the 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness”.

