Bride to be Disha Parmar enjoys at-home bachelorette party with her squad; See PICS

Disha Parmar looks stunning at her intimate at-home bachelorette party.

Television stars Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are the talk of the town as the lovebirds are all set to tie the knot on July 16. As just a few days are left to go, bride-to-be, Disha is already glowing. On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram and treated her fans with a few pictures from her intimate bachelorette party. Disha looked absolutely stunning as she donned a black crop top teamed with baggy denim. She accessorised her look with a neckpiece and also donned a bride-to-be sash.

In another picture, Disha posed with her squad. “I love you girls!,” captioned the actress along with the set of pictures. Her fans and followers couldn’t keep calm and bombarded the comment section with love. “Uff, Bridie”, “Congratulations”, “Prettiest”, “Queen” were among the comments on her post. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are finally getting married on Friday. Wedding preparations are also going on in full swing. Close friend Aly Goni has been sharing dance practice videos on his Instagram stories which has just increased the excitement level among us.

Take a look:

To note, Rahul Vaidya had expressed his feelings to Disha on national television. On Disha’s birthday, he went down on his knees, took out a ring, and asked her a question. He also wore a T-shirt which had “Marry Me?”. After a long wait, Disha said yes during a weekend ka vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14.

The wedding invitation is already out. The couple will tie the knot in Mumbai.

