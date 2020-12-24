  1. Home
Bride to be Gauahar Khan looks ethereal in a traditional yellow attire at her mehendi ceremony; See Photos

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's wedding will take place on December 25 in Mumbai, in the presence of friends and family.
7386 reads Mumbai Updated: December 24, 2020 05:03 pm
The actress is seen beaming with joy as she flaunts her mehendi Bride to be Gauahar Khan looks ethereal in a traditional yellow attire at her mehendi ceremony; See Photos
Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan is all set to get married to her beau Zaid Darbar, son of music composer Ismail Darbar, on Friday, December 25. And ahead of her wedding, today, the actress shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony which are going viral on the internet. Gauahar Khan looks ethereal donning a simple yellow salwar kameez. The actress is seen beaming with joy as she flaunts her mehendi and fans are also showering blessings over her for her big day. The actress is wearing the outfit gifted by her brother.

Sharing the pictures on her official Instagram handle, she wrote, “Mehendi ki raat aayi! Thanking my jaan, my brother @asaadzkhan for the lovely gift that I'm wearing which was given to me 4 years back! You couldn't make it to the wedding but the love surely did! It’s so special to wear the blessings you have sent me on my big day. ♥️ This is for you Asabhai and @sabreen.a.jan.” Apart from this, the couple also had done hand casting and shared pictures of the same on social media.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The wedding will take place in Mumbai in the presence of their close friends and family members. Recently, videos of the couple dancing at their Chiksa ceremony went viral. Both Gauahar and Zaid were seen twinning in yellow outfits. Gauahar opted for a yellow lehenga with multi-coloured embroidery paired with yellow choli and dupatta and Zaid was seen in yellow kurta and white pajama paired with yellow jutti.

Also Read: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s wedding festivities begin; Couple twins in yellow for their Chiksa ceremony

