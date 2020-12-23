Bride to be Gauahar Khan looks stunning in yellow suit as she leaves home for her wedding rituals; Pics

Gauahar Khan has been dating Zaid Darbar for a while and will be tying the knot this week in the presence of their respective family members.

Gauahar Khan has all the reason to grin ear to ear these days. After all, the Bigg Boss 7 winner is all set to marry the man of her life Zaid Darbar on December 25 this year. To note, the couple has been dating each other for a while and will be tying the knot as per Muslim traditions. Their wedding festivities have begun and the couple is enjoying every bit of it with their respective family members and close friends.

Recently, the bride to be was seen stepping out of the house as she left for the wedding rituals. In the pics, the former Bigg Boss 7 contestant was seen greeting the paparazzi and was all smiles as she got clicked. The soon to wed actress was seen dressed in a yellow coloured knee length kurta which she had paired with a pant style pjyama. She completed her look with yellow dupatta with floral print, cream coloured jutti and green coloured bangles. While her make up game was on point, she had tied her hair with a clutcher.

Take a look at Gauahar Khan’s pics:

To note, Gauahar and Zaid recently had their Chiksa ceremony recently. This happens to be similar to the haldi ceremony wherein the chiksa is applied to ward off all the ‘buri nazar’ from the bride and the groom. This was Gauahar and Zaid’s first pre-wedding ceremony. Earlier, the Bigg boss 7 winner had shared a beautiful video with beau Zaid on her Instagram handle wherein they were seen grooving to a romantic number.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

