Bride-to-be Karishma Tanna gives glimpse of the floral decor as the 'celebrations begin'

Wedding bells are ringing for actress Karishma Tanna and her businessman beau Varun Bangera. The couple will be tying the knot this weekend. The couple had been dating for few years, and decided to tie the knot on 5th February. The Naagin 3 actress has shared a glimpse of the decor for the pre-wedding functions as the celebrations start from today.

Karishma Tanna has shared a story on social media of a beautiful floral arrangement. Along with it she shared that the wedding festivities will commence today. As per the reports, it is a three-day wedding function with Haldi on 3rd Feb, Mehendi on 4th and wedding will take place on 5th February.

Check out the story shared by Karishma Tanna:

For unversed, Karishma got engaged to her boyfriend Varun Bangera in a close ceremony. She had also shared some pictures on her Instagram handle from the ceremony. Karishma Tanna prefers to keep her personal life private and rarely talks about it.

Karishma Tanna has ruled the television with her unforgettable stints. Some of them are Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Baalveer, Naagin, Qayamat Ki Raat among others. The 38-year-old actress had also appeared in some famous reality shows such as Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, etc. She also won season 10 of Khatron Ke Khiladi and was a runner up on Bigg Boss 8.

