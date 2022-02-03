Bride-to-be Karishma Tanna is an Indian princess in THIS all-white Haldi look; See PICS

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame Karishma Tanna is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Varun Bangera in a few days. The wedding festivities began on February 03 and the wedding will take place on the 5th of this month. Today was her Haldi ceremony and the bride-to-be celebrated her special day with friends and family members. Social media is flooded with her happy pictures as it took the Internet by storm. Another highlight of the day was Karishma’s Haldi look and it is no denying the fact that the 38-year-old actress was looking nothing less than an Indian princess in her all-white assemble.

Soon-to-be bride Karishma shared her beautiful pictures on Instagram. She wore a white sharara set with cute accessories and kept her makeup bare minimum and looked like a diva. The delightful glow on Karishma’s face was also worth noticing in the photographs. Along with her stunning photos, she wrote a simple, yet beautiful caption. It read “Haldi” along with a red heart emoticon. Fans also could not stop gushing over photos. A fan commented, “Woah so pretty.” Another wrote, “Looking Stunning and Congratulations.”

See Karishma’s Haldi look here:

For those unaware, Karishma and Varun had a low-key engagement ceremony last year in presence of only a few friends. Even today, her Haldi ceremony was also an intimate ceremony.

On January 1, Karishma had posted an image with Varun captioning it as, “Thanku 2021. Excited for #2022. Happy New Year to you all.” Their friend Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh had also commented on the post as “Cuties.”

