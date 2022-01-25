Bride to be Mouni Roy makes a statement in casuals while travelling ahead of her wedding; PICS

Mouni Roy is all over the news these days courtesy her wedding. The actress, who has won hearts with her stint in shows like Naagin, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev etc, is all set to walk down the aisle with beau Suraj Nambiar on January 27. According to media reports, it is going to be a grand ceremony in a five star resort in Goa. The media reports suggested that the preparations are going on in full swing. And now, as per the recent update, Mouni was papped at the airport ahead of her D-Day.

In the pics, Mouni was slaying her casual look as she opted for an all brown coloured outfit. The bride to be wore a crop jacket which she had paired with a co-ordinated trousers. Mouni had kept her tresses open and completed her look with a pair of black sneakers. This isn’t all. Mouni also made sure to wear a mask as she made her way inside the airport. Besides, she also made a point to pose for the paps and also waved at them as she left the city.

Take a look at Mouni Roy’s pics:

Meanwhile, talking about Mouni Roy’s wedding, the actress, has been dating Suraj Nambiar for a while now. Reportedly they had first met each other on New Year’s eve 2019 in Dubai and had hit out immediately. According to media reports, the pre-wedding celebrations will begin on January 26. The couple was also expected to host a grand wedding reception for their friends in Mumbai. However, it is reported that the reception has been cancelled owing to the spike in COVID 19 cases.

