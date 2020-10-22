Bride to be Neha Kakkar jets off to her wedding destination; Rohanpreet can’t keep calm as celebration begins

As the countdown begins for Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet’s wedding, the bride to be is on her way to her wedding destination along with her family

Neha Kakkar’s wedding has been the talk of the town for a while now. After creating much of a buzz over her big day, this bubbly singer is all set to tie the knot with Rohanpreet Singh. Undoubtedly, this has been one of the hottest scoops at the moment in tinselvile. The fans have been eagerly waiting to get all the updates about Neha and Rohan’s D-day. And now the final countdown has begun for the couple’s wedding and both Neha and Rohan, fondly called as NehuPreet by their fans, are ecstatic about it.

While fans are excited about NehuPreet’s wedding, adding on to their excitement, Neha has shared a boomerang video of herself as she jets off for her wedding destination. In the video, the bride to be was seen sitting in a flight and was accompanied by brother Tony Kakkar, sister Sonu Kakkar and other relatives. She captioned it as, “Chaloooo #NehuPreet Ki Wedding!”. On the other hand, groom to be Rohanpreet can’t keep calm as the wedding festivities have finally begun. He shared Neha’s Instagram stories and wrote, “Wedding hogyi sstart yayyyy.”

Take a look and Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s posts ahead of their wedding:

According to media reports, the lovebirds will be tying the knot in the national caption during the weekend and the wedding will be attended by several celebs from tinselvile including Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. Rohan and Neha will also host a grand wedding reception on October 26 in Zirakpur, Punjab. Are you excited for NehuPreet’s wedding? Share your views in the comment section below.

