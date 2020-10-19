‘Bride to be’ Neha Kakkar shares a beautiful video of her first meeting with beau Rohanpreet’s family; WATCH

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, who have been dating each other for a while, are rumoured to get married this month.

Neha Kakkar wedding has been a hot topic of discussion lately. The Aankh Maarey singer, who was seen judging Indian Idol 11 lately, is rumoured to be dating singer Rohanpreet Singh for quite some time now. In fact, if the media reports are to be believed, the lovebirds are set to tie the knot this month. While the fans can’t keep calm with this big news, Neha and Rohan are seen painting the town red with their mushy posts for each other.

Adding on to her fans’ excitement, Neha has now shared another beautiful video from her first meeting with Rohan’s family. In the video, the much in love couple was seen sitting together, hands in hands, while Neha was holding a bag full of gifts. The couple was quite excited in the video and were all lost in their conversation. Neha captioned the video as “The day he made me meet His Parents and Family. Love You @rohanpreetsingh #NehuPreet,” On the other hand, Rohan also shared the video on his Instagram handles and wrote, “She came home for the first time, I can’t explain in words what this day meant to me It’s like I got whole world holding my hand I taan baut Zyada Love you ho gaya tere naal Nehuuuu.. Love you till the infinity ends. My Queen. My Everything!!!!! @nehakakkar.”

Take a look at Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet’s new video:

According to media reports, Neha and Rohan’s wedding will take place in Delhi while the couple will host the wedding reception in Zirakpur, Punjab.

