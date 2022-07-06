Bride-to-be Payal Rohatgi blooms with joy in pink bandhani suit at her Mehndi ceremony; PICS

Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi are a popular couple in the TV industry and the duo has been dating for 12 years. Sangram wanted to exchange nuptial vows on his birthday on July 21, due to some reasons it was not possible. Sangram had then announced on his social media page that the duo is getting married in July this year. Now, the lovebirds have finally decided to tie the knot on July 9. The dates have been set and preparations for the wedding have already begun.

The duo shared pictures from their pre-wedding photoshoot and look extremely happy as they bloom with joy ahead of their wedding. Earlier, it was reported that Sangram and Payal will have the pre-wedding rituals at JP Palace in Agra, where the Haldi, Mehndi, and Sangeet ceremonies will take place. Now, the pre-wedding ceremonies have kickstarted and bride-to-be Payal Rohatgi looks resplendent in a pink bandhani suit at her Mehndi function. In these photos and videos, Payal is glowing with happiness as she flaunts her beautiful detailed designed mehndi.

Check the PICS here -

A few days ago, Common Wealth heavyweight champion Wrestler, Sangram Singh, and Suryaputra Karn fame, Payal Rohatgi revealed that they will first start their married life with a noble deed on their wedding day, they will pay a special tribute to nature and humanity.

Talking about their wedding venue, Sangram had shared with Etimes, “We were planning to host our wedding in Rajasthan or Payal’s hometown, Ahmedabad. However, we have locked Agra as the venue. It’s convenient for everyone, including my family in my hometown, Rohtak (Haryana). They will take around four hours to reach the destination.”

However, the wedding will take place in a temple in Agra followed by receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

