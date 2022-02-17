Bride-to-be Shama Sikander snapped in the city with fiance James Milliron

The wedding season is going in full swing and numerous celebrities tied the knot this year. After Mouni Roy and Karishma Tanna, yet another name has joined the list. Ye Meri Life Hai fame Shama Sikander is all set to sport the bridal attire very soon. The actress will be getting married to her fiancé at a special destination. Ahead of the wedding preparations, the couple was recently spotted in the city.

As per the latest pictures of the actress, she is seen with fiancé James Milliron. She looks stylish in a red printed top and black faux leather pants. She has paired with flat footwear, black sunglasses, and golden earrings. She had a crepe bandage on her left hand. Her fiancé had sported a casual checked shirt and white trousers.

See photos here-

As per the interview by Pinkvilla Team, the couple wanted to walk down the aisle in 2020 only, but they had to postpone due to the pandemic situation. As per our sources, the lovebirds had planned a destination wedding in February end and their family had even started preparing for their D-day. As for the wedding, it's going to be an intimate one with family & close friends. James' parents are expected to reach Mumbai soon for the wedding preps. In a recent interview, the actress had even mentioned that her relationship with James has always been smooth and that she couldn't have found a better partner than him.

Shama Sikander has worked in shows like Man Mein Hai Visshwas, Seven, Kaajjal, Baal Veer, etc. She has also worked in movies including Prem Aggan, Mann, Basti, Bypass Road, etc.



