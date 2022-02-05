Bride Karishma Tanna goes down on one knee for groomie Varun Bangera in beautiful wedding pics

Love is in the air! Today, Karishma Tanna and the love of her life, Varun Bangera got hitched in an intimate ceremony that was attended by their close friends and family. The newlyweds have been making the headlines for the past couple days with their gorgeous and ethereal wedding shenanigans' pictures. In fact, fans from all over haven’t been able to stop gushing over their dreamy marriage looks. Karishma Tanna looked breathtakingly gorgeous in her pastel pink lehenga and hubby Varun Bangera who was dressed in a white sherwani with a turban that matched Karishma’s lehenga looked absolutely. Now, new bride Karishma shared a few wedding pics on her Instagram and let us tell you, the pictures are absolutely mesmerising.

The newlyweds looked absolutely regal in the pictures shared by Karishma as they smiled heartily. The pictures gave a short glimpse of their marriage ceremony, where the duo could be seen laughing and looking at each other with love. One picture that absolutely melted our hearts was the one where Karishma got down on one knee for Varun, breaking the patriarchal norms and looking gorgeous while doing so. Along with the pictures, Karishma wrote, ‘Just Married’. As soon as she shared the pics; love from fans and celebs from all over started pouring in.

For the unversed, Karishma Tanna is a household name in the Hindi television industry. She is known for her roles in TV shows such as Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam, and Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, among others. She has also been a part of films like Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Sanju, Grand Masti, and Dosti: Friends Forever.

