Bride Karishma Tanna says it's ‘beautiful’ to add Bangera to her name, Varun calls her ‘girlfriend for life’

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera are finally a married couple. Their wedding pictures have already started going viral and have taken the internet by quite a storm. Indeed, the newlyweds look absolutely gorgeous in their wedding attire and their happiness is evident in the pictures. Just sometime back Karishma and Varun made their first public appearance as a married couple in front of the media. From holding hands to kissing each other they looked so much in love and the smiles on their faces were proof of the fact that they were extremely happy to get married.

During their first interaction with media as a married couple, Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera opened up about how happy they were and excited to begin their new life with each other. The actress spoke about changing her surname and said, “It's a beautiful feeling, I think har Ladki ka sapna hota hai ke ek surname ke peeche, husband ka surname lage and today is the day. Mujhe bahut hi achi feeling hai. I can't explain. It's beyond words. Thank you so much. I'm very happy to be Karishma Tanna Bangera officially."

Later even Varun Bangera interacted with the media and said, “Main isi din ke liye ruka hua tha. Do teen dinon se, sab puch rahe the, kya feeling hai? Lekin andar se bas itna tha ke chalo aaj shadi karein. (I was waiting for this day. For the past 2-3 days everyone has been asking me that ‘how am I feeling’? But, I only felt like getting married.) And, then I can have her for the rest of my life to be my girlfriend for life. To this Karishma replied, “We're not husband-wife, we're girlfriend-boyfriend”.

