British actress Jazzy Ballerini to debut in the Indian television industry with 'Anandi Baa aur Emily'

Actress Jazzy Ballerini is all set to make her debut in the Indian TV industry with the new show 'Anandi Baa aur Emily'.

The cast includes Kanchan Gupta in the role of Anandi Baa, Jazzy Ballerini as Emily and Mishkat Verma as Aarav.

Born and brought up in London, actress Jazzy throws light on her role in the show.

"India for me is my home now and I've never been so happy. I have been blessed with a life full of incredible experiences, and now I feel even more fortunate to have been given such a wonderful opportunity in our upcoming show 'Anandi Baa aur Emily'."

She shares how Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is her inspiration.

"I have had a crazy amount of support from each and every person on my set who has gone above and beyond to help me with my dialogues. I'm surrounded by wonderful, motivating people. My one such inspiration is Katrina Kaif," she adds.

"She showed me that anything is possible if you work hard enough and I feel my character Emily can relate to her as she will be coming to India, learning Hindi and marrying an Indian man so their stories are similar in that sense. This is my new journey which I'm so excited about," concludes the actress.

It is a story of a chaos happening in a family when a 'firangi bahu' (foreign daughter-in-law) enters the family and Anandi Baa(played by Kanchan Gupta) tries to get rid of her.

'Anandi Baa aur Emily' will be coming from June 27 on Star Plus.

