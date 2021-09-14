Broken But Beautiful 3 producer Sarita A Tanwar shares heartfelt note for late actor Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2. His sudden demise was a shock for not only his fans but also for celebrities. Many of them still can’t believe he is not around. The actor was 40-years-old and is survived by his mother and two sisters. The actor had worked in many television shows and gained immense popularity. Many of his industry friends took to their social handles and wrote a note for him. The actor’s last producer of Broken But Beautiful 3 Sarita A Tanwar also shared a heartfelt note for him.

She has also shared a clip from the series and writes, “When an actor passes, everyone talks about the loss of friends and family. No one talks about the loss that the fans experience. Their grief isn’t acknowledged. Almost every actor has an army of fans but Sidhearts are something else. We experienced that love first hand during the making of our show, Broken But Beautiful 3. The Sidhearts’ love and adoration of SS is (I won’t say “was” because that love will never be a thing of the past) something special.”

She has written a long note where she takes us back to his Bigg Boss days and also shared some Behind The Scene talks while shooting.

Read the whole post here:

One of the fans wrote, “Thank you for this we'll try to remember him like this. Thank you for everything.” Coming back to the series, it was a huge hit and fans loved his work. The show was one of most loved ones.

