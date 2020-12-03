  1. Home
Broken but Beautiful season 3: Ekta Kapoor introduces Sidharth Shukla, Sonia Rathee as Agastya & Rumi; WATCH

Broken but Beautiful season 3, which has been produced by Ekta Kapoor, marks Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee’s first collaboration
31514 reads Mumbai
Broken but Beautiful season 3: Ekta Kapoor introduces Sidharth Shukla, Sonia Rathee as Agastya & Rumi; WATCH
Ekta Kapoor’s popular franchise Broken but Beautiful has been the talk of the town since the first season. The series, which featured Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi, had received a stupendous response from the audience. And after winning hearts with two seasons, Alt Balaji has come up with the third season of Broken but Beautiful. While the fans are excited about Broken but Beautiful season 3, adding on to their excitement, the makers have unveiled the cast of the series in a recent promo.

Interestingly, this much awaited series has witnessed a change in the lead cast. Instead of Vikrant and Harleen, Broken but Beautiful season 3 will feature Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla as the main lead Agastya opposite Sonia Rathee who will play the role of Rumi in the show. To note, this is the first time Sidharth will be sharing the screen space with Sonia who is known for her projects like Night Encounters, 100: The Tribute, and The Rat. The makers have also unveiled the team will begin filming for Broken but Beautiful season 3 soon.

Sharing the promo, Ekta wrote, “This is for the happy pill!!!Every end leads to a new beginning and this one is close to all our hearts. The journey begins today as we introduce to you, Rumi and Agastya, the broken hearts that will mend us all with their beautiful love story. #BrokenButBeautiful season 3 filming begins soon.”

Take a look at the promo of Broken but Beautiful season 3:

Do you think Sidharth and Sonia will be able to justice to the show like Vikrant and Harleen? Share your views about this new pair of Broken but Beautiful season 3 in the comment section below.

Also Read: Broken But Beautiful 3: Ekta Kapoor 'finally' ropes in Sonia Rathee to ROMANCE Sidharth Shukla in the web show

Credits :Ekta Kapoor Instagram, Alt Balaji Twitter

