Bromance Alert: Umar Riaz & Karan Kundrra are all smiles as they get spotted outside former’s residence; PICS

The drama-driven Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss season 15 ended on a high note on January 30. This season was full of emotions, drama, friendships, fights, and love. Over the years, the reality show has given so many meaningful bromances for which their fandoms swear by. This year too, Bigg Boss 15 witnessed some of the bonds. From Pratik Sehajpal- Nishant Bhat to Karan Kundrra- Umar Riaz, fans swore by their friendships. And carrying their Bigg Boss 15 friendship forward, Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra were spotted together by the paparazzi.

Karan and Umar were spotted outside the latter’s house as they met for a small get-together. In the photos, the duo was seen smiling and posing for the shutterbugs. Umar was wearing a blue t-shirt with a pair of black track pants. He completed his laidback look with a cap. Karan wore a shirt and paired it up with blue jeans. They were standing together as they got papped outside Umar’s residence in the city. The pictures were purely wholesome.

Take a look:

Karan and Umar’s friendship grew inside Bigg Boss 15 house. For those unaware, Tejasswi Prakash won the reality show. Pratik Sehajpal became the runner-up while Karan Kundrra bagged the second runner-up title. To everyone’s shock, Shamita Shetty was placed in the fourth position and Nishant Bhat walked out with Rs 10 lakh briefcase. Umar was evicted in the mid of the show due to his aggressive behaviour.

