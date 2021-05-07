Brutally hurt Gauahar Khan shares a picture of her swollen toes as a huge metal frame fell on her foot

Gauahar Khan shares a picture of her toes as she shows that they are swollen due to an accident at her home.

The Ishaqzaade fame Gauahar Khan is among the most popular actresses in the television and Bollywood industry. The actress has a huge fan following on social media and she loves to shares pictures and videos of herself. She is popular for her spectacular dance moves and is a true entertainer. The actress recently shared a picture of her swollen toes as she got hurt at home. The latest picture shared by the actress Gauahar Khan shows her severely hurt foot.

Gauahar shared that she was too excited about and accidentally a heavy metal frame slipped and fell on her toes. Four of her toes are swollen and she is taking care of them. The actress wrote in the picture, "Totally Swole. Ok so I was too excited N the heavy frame fell on my toes, all four of them...ouch"

Gauahar Khan is celebrating her first Ramadan with her husband Zaid Darbar as the couple got married in December last year. She was trolled for not posting for the demise of the father of on social media. For which, she was agitated and spoke about it on her Instagram live.

She said that her connection with Hina Khan is from her heart and she does not need to prove it to silly people. She asked the trolls to keep the negativity to themselves and not bring it on social media. She is an individual and takes her decisions at a personal level. She added that what she feels, she reacts in accordance to it. She said that she has Hina Khan and her father in her prayers, and she has to prove nothing to people on social media. Also mentioned that just putting condolence on social media does not mean your feeling is true.

