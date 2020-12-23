Bye Bye 2020: Shaheer Sheikh, Parth Samthaan to Mohsin Khan; Top TV 10 actors who impressed viewers

As 2020 nears its end, here's a list of all the top 10 actors who charmed us with their soulful performances on-screen. From Shaheer Sheikh, Parth Samthaan to Mohsin Khan, here are the best TV actors of 2020.

It is almost time to bid goodbye to 2020 and embrace 2021. As we move closer to the end of the year, here's a look at all the handsome hunks of Indian Television who charmed us with their acting skills and performances. From Shaheer Sheikh, Parth Samthaan, Mohsin Khan to Sharad Malhotra, here are the Top 10 actors of 2020.

1. Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer as Abir this year, in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, was different and very appealing. A good son, a loving husband, a disciplined man, Abir has many shades. In 2020 viewers saw Abir 2.0 as an extra caring, intense, understanding, trustworthy and dependable husband. When his on-screen wife aka Mishti went through some unforeseen circumstances, he stood beside her and fought the battles together. Abir took the right stand for himself and his wife and Shaheer reflected a bit himself in the portrayal. He blew everybody off with his performances. Shaheer perfectly brought the nuances of his character is applause-worthy, making him a complete package.

2. Parth Samthaan

When Parth stepped in Cezanne Khan's shoes to play Anurag Basu in Kasuatii Zindagii Kay, viewers had their own reservations. But, within a few episodes, Parth tugged their hearts with his fantabulous acting skills and squashed all means of comparisons. He made Anurag's character his very own and left everyone spellbound. From anger to tears, from hiding emotions to opening heart in front of Prerna and Sneha, Parth nailed every bit of Anurag's character. And when he was away from the show due to COVID-19 problems, his absence was felt by the fans. Apart from all the shades, fans adored Parth as the loving, caring and dotting father to Sneha. Now, in the year, Parth is all set to enthrall fans with a never-before-seen avatar with his digital debut.

3. Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan as Kartik is not only one of the most favourite characters on TV, but also the most loved ones. The actor completed years as Kartik on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai a few months ago. Though he's essaying the role for four-long years, each time, he brings about some different flavours onscreen. This year too saw him highlight different emotions, of a caring son, a loving husband, and a protective father. Viewers also got to see him play double in YRKKH, as he broke several stereotypes. The variations Mohsin displays within one character makes him one of the most adored on TV.

4. Sharad Malhotra

Indian TV show viewers have always seen Sharad Malhotra play the perfect hero. However, this year, he left everyone 'speechless' as he took on the challenge to play a negative role in Naagin 5. Sharad is playing Cheel Aakesh in the supernatural drama, and his convincing portrayal is receiving a lot of appreciation. Playing an antagonist for the first time, with such intensity and passion, Sharad has certainly proved his acting skills are top-notch! Not to forget his fiery chemistry with Surbhi Chandna aka Bani has fans rooting for them as VAni.

5. Dilip Joshi

Dilip Joshi or should we call him Jethalal! The supremely talented actor completed 13 years of playing the character on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah this year. It wouldn't be wrong to say, he has lived every moment of playing Jethalal and made the character his own. From expressions to comic skills to dialogue delivery, Dilip Joshi as Jethalal is the 'best.' Ever since Disha Vakani aka Dayaben has taken a break, Dilip has taken charge to run the show, and he has proved nothing is impossible. No one can play Jethalal like him and it is now a fact! He is the 'jaan' of TMKOC and his 13-year-long journey is proof.

6. Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj as the mischievous yet loving husband Karan in Kundali Bhagya is receiving love from the audience for three years. But this year, TV viewers saw him in a different avatar with Naagin 5. Dheeraj took over a negative role for Naagin 5 as Cheel Aakesh and left everyone awestruck. From his intense look to his chemistry with aka Aadi Naagin, Dheeraj wowed everyone. Though his stint was short, he left a mark as he kick-started the supernatural drama. On the other hand, he kept mesmerizing PreeRan fans with his on and off love story with Preeta aka Shraddha Arya in Kundali Bhagya.

7. Shabir Ahluwalia

Yet another actor who leaves everyone wowed every year is, Shabir Ahluwalia. He has been essaying Abhi in Kumkum Bhagya opposite Pragya aka Sriti Jha for over six years now, but his quality to express seamlessly makes him stay at the top of the game. While fans love his chemistry with Pragya, fans adored him as the dotting father of two grown-up girls.

Karan Patel walked into Karan Singh Grover's shoes as Mr. Bajaj for Kasuatii Zindagii Kay. With his on-point performance, onscreen persona, acting chops, fans marvelled at Karan as Rishabh Bajaj. His chemistry and bond with Prerna aka Erica Fernandes in the show was also noteworthy. Though it was a short stint as the show bid adieu, Karan's magic to make things look so smooth and easy, despite difficulties stole the show.

9. Karan V Grover

Karan V Grover's impressive portrayal of Dr. Rohit in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is applaud-worthy. He made everyone root for Rohit with his realistic approach, impeccable comic timing, and his chemistry with Sonakshi aka Dipika Kakar onscreen. Karan as Dr. Rohit was not relatable but also appealing. While the KHKT went off-air due to low TRPs, fans adore him and Ronaskhi.

10. Shivin Narang

Touted to be TV's chocolate boy, Shivin Narang startled everyone with his 'intense and intriguing' character Rudra in Beyhadh 2 opposite aka Maya. He brought on-screen different emotions of a heartbroken brother, an anguished son, and a madly in love husband. With every emotion, he brought new elements to his character, and that's what makes his feature in this list.

Apart from these actors, Nakuul Mehta won everyone with his performances. No, even after the long wait, Nakuul did not return to the small screen, but he entertained fans with his digital projects. Be it his web shows Never Kiss Your Best Friend and Bae Control or his short film Ved And Arya with BFF , Nakuul charmed viewers with his skills as always.

