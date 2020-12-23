Bye Bye 2020: Shweta Tiwari & Abhinav's fallout to Sidharth & Asim Riaz's vote issues; Top 5 TV controversies

As 2020 comes to an end, we look back at the controversies that left the Indian Television industry shocked. From Shweta Tiwari's public fallout with estranged husband Abhinav Kohli to Sidharth Shukla, and Asim Riaz's vote issues in Bigg Boss 13.

Controversies and the Indian Television industry go hand in hand. With a lot of happenings in the Telly world throughout the year, some topics have 'shocking' effects and are called 'controversies.' 2020 was a difficult year for everybody, but was no different in terms of controversies. As the year comes to an soon, here's a look at the controversies that shook the TV industry. From Shweta Tiwari's public fallout with estranged husband Abhinav Kohli to Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's vote issues during Bigg Boss 13 grand finale, here's a list of the Top 5 TV controversies.

1. Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli's fallout

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli parted ways last year, but their rocky relationship continued to grab headlines in 2020 as well. Shweta's personal life became the most discussed topic on social media, as her estranged husband made several allegations against her. From pointing fingers at Palak to accusing Shweta of not letting him meet son Reyansh, Abhinav went on a rampage against Shweta. Abhinav also rose fingers at her relations with her co-star Fahmaan Khan. Shweta warned Abhinav not to drag kids in this drama, but he continued and received flak from the netizens. Shweta and Abhinav's public fallout made headlines throughout the year.

2. Viral video showing Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz received equal votes

Its was very much Visible from day 1 that #SidharthShukla was fixed Winner

He Physically attacked Asim 10 times still he was not thrown out

His GF was creative head All His PRs were sent iside to Promote him#PublicKaWinnerAsim#FixedWinnerSidpic.twitter.com/YbGoTHe1TI — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) February 16, 2020

A day after Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13, a video spread like wildfire on the internet. The video claimed that both Asim and Sidharth received equal votes during the BB 13 grand finale. The clip, which allegedly is from the BB 13 control room, has a woman saying that result is going to be predictable as Sidharth and Asim got equal votes. She added that the decision was in her hands. Netizens called out the makers for being biased towards Sidharth and favouring him, as they tagged him as a 'fixed' winner. Later, the channel, Colors TV, issued an official statement squashing the allegations. 'We request our fans and viewers to not believe any information coming from such inauthentic and unauthorized sources,' the channel stated.

3. Sana Khan and Melvin Louis' ugly breakup

Sana Khan and Melvin Louis' breakup is touted to be one of the 'ugliest' in the tinselville. After speculations of trouble in the love paradise, Sana confirmed her breakup with Melvin and also exposed his dirty truth. She accused him of cheating on her with multiple girls. She also revealed that Melvin has molested many women, resorted to domestic violence, and spiked drinks of women for work. Sana shared that Melvin used to hit her during her relationship, and opened up on suffering from depression post-breakup. In October, Sana quit the showbiz world, and a month after, in November, she got married to Anas Sayyad.

4. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's arrest

After Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) began investigating Bollywood and Television celebrities in the drug nexus. After several B'twon stars, the Telly world also came under NCB's radar. In November, Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa got arrested by the NCB, after a small amount of marijuana was found at their residence. While they were sent into custody, they were granted bail later by a special NDPS court. A few days ago, in December, the couple was again called for interrogation by the anti-drug agency.

5. Kapil Sharma and Mukesh Khanna's spat

Kapil Sharma and his show The Kapil Sharma Show got embroiled in a controversy. Mahabharat actor Mukesh Khanna revealed that he refused to be TKSS with the Mahabharat cast as he thinks the show is 'vulgar.' The senior actor criticized the show calling it 'cheap, disgusting and the worst' show on TV. He revealed that he turned down the TKSS invitation as he thinks that show is full of vulgarity and double-meaning content. However, later Kapil reacted to Mukesh ji's remarks in a chat with Times of India. Kapil expressed that his team is trying to spread happiness during a pandemic, and it is the most important thing during a crisis.

ALSO READ: Bye Bye 2020: Shaheer Sheikh, Parth Samthaan to Mohsin Khan; Top TV 10 actors who impressed viewers

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×