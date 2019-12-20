CAA protests: Gauahar Khan, Shaheer Sheikh, Iqbal Khan react to the ongoing situation

Not just the film industry, even celebs from within the Television industry have raised their voice against CAA. From Mandana Karimi to Karanvir Bohra, Shaheer Sheikh, everyone has posted to raise their voice. Check it out.

Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) has left millions of Indians angry and on roads to protest against it. Be it Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, every person who believes in the Preamble of our Constitution is on the road seeking to revoke the act. In Mumbai, at August Kranti, many from the film industry headlined a peaceful protest raising slogans to not let the 'secular' essence of our country been taken away. Not just the film industry, even celebs from within the Television industry have raised their voice against CAA.

Shaheer Sheikh of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke fame recently tweeted that peaceful protest is a fundamental right and shouldn't be turned violent. On the other hand, Bigg Boss 9 fame Mandana Karimi shared a number of videos and pictures from yesterday and captioned it, "We are one #onelove #caaprotests #mumbaimerijaan #loveismyreligion #india.” In a long note, she wrote, “So happy that today’s protest was so peaceful in true sense but still so powerful.”

#Humanityismyreligion #loveAndRespect #saveMyCountry #saveHindustaan pic.twitter.com/EfvSOpZDeh — Shaheer Sheikh (@Shaheer_S) December 18, 2019

India https://t.co/mQj9UXenQm — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 19, 2019

Shame shame ashamed!!!! Who’s violent here ???? https://t.co/kBBclUZ4fC — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 19, 2019

I'm 4 everyIndian (Hindu/Muslim/Sikh/Isaai/Parsi's)4a better future,when r prsnt is lukin so weak n broken how can v think of giving shelter to others.

There r many homeless Indians in our country,they deserve preference, not the persecuted(with no offence,but my countrymen 1st) — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) December 19, 2019

Bigg Boss 12 fame Karanvir Bohra shared a couple of tweets. He wrote, “I have a question for the Govt,if any1 could answer 1. What is the need to pass #CAA_NRC and #CAB at such a juncture in times of such #EconomicSlowdown .R country cannot afford 2supportany non Indians,even if they r a minorities in another country. I'm 4 everyIndian (Hindu/Muslim/Sikh/Isaai/Parsi's)4a better future,when r prsnt is lukin so weak n broken how can v think of giving shelter to others. There r many homeless Indians in our country, they deserve preference, not the persecuted(with no offence,but my countrymen 1st). I'm against all the atrocities that other countries do to their minorities... Nothing taken from them, but our city have so many homeless, and hungry people, make our people strong and independent... It's easy for us to say sitting in our homes. What about the feeble n needy?”

Iqbal Khan too posted on social media against it urging people to stand up for what they think is right.

True Indians have spoken against the jamia attack.. United. Hindu Muslim etc ,nothing.

Humanity wins. — Iqbal Khan (@Miqbalkhan) December 17, 2019

CAA eases the process for non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to become a citizen of India. The Act states that the refugees of the six communities (Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christians, Jains, Parsis) will be given Indian citizenship after residing in India for five years, instead of 11 years earlier.

Credits :Twitter

Read More