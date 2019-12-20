CAA protests: Gauahar Khan, Shaheer Sheikh, Iqbal Khan react to the ongoing situation
Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) has left millions of Indians angry and on roads to protest against it. Be it Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, every person who believes in the Preamble of our Constitution is on the road seeking to revoke the act. In Mumbai, at August Kranti, many from the film industry headlined a peaceful protest raising slogans to not let the 'secular' essence of our country been taken away. Not just the film industry, even celebs from within the Television industry have raised their voice against CAA.
#Humanityismyreligion #loveAndRespect #saveMyCountry #saveHindustaan pic.twitter.com/EfvSOpZDeh
— Shaheer Sheikh (@Shaheer_S) December 18, 2019
India https://t.co/mQj9UXenQm
— Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 19, 2019
Shame shame ashamed!!!! Who’s violent here ???? https://t.co/kBBclUZ4fC
— Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 19, 2019
Bigg Boss 12 fame Karanvir Bohra shared a couple of tweets. He wrote, “I have a question for the Govt,if any1 could answer 1. What is the need to pass #CAA_NRC and #CAB at such a juncture in times of such #EconomicSlowdown .R country cannot afford 2supportany non Indians,even if they r a minorities in another country. I'm 4 everyIndian (Hindu/Muslim/Sikh/Isaai/Parsi's)4a better future,when r prsnt is lukin so weak n broken how can v think of giving shelter to others. There r many homeless Indians in our country, they deserve preference, not the persecuted(with no offence,but my countrymen 1st). I'm against all the atrocities that other countries do to their minorities... Nothing taken from them, but our city have so many homeless, and hungry people, make our people strong and independent... It's easy for us to say sitting in our homes. What about the feeble n needy?”
True Indians have spoken against the jamia attack.. United. Hindu Muslim etc ,nothing.
Humanity wins.
— Iqbal Khan (@Miqbalkhan) December 17, 2019
CAA eases the process for non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to become a citizen of India. The Act states that the refugees of the six communities (Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christians, Jains, Parsis) will be given Indian citizenship after residing in India for five years, instead of 11 years earlier.
