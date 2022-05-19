Cannes 2022: Helly Shah is all smiles in glittery gown ahead of her red carpet debut; Watch BTS video

The 75th Cannes Film Festival is underway at French Riviera. Several renowned celebrities from across the globe have graced the event and made heads turn with their gorgeous looks on the red carpet of the fest. The popular television actress Helly Shah also made her first-ever appearance at the film festival this year and owned the red carpet like a diva. She debuted yesterday in a glittery green gown and looked every inch beautiful.

Now, a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video is going viral on Internet in which Helly’s emotions can be seen ahead of her dream. The actress can be seen smiling in the video as she left for her red carpet appearance. For her debut, the actress wore a green-hued ensemble with a risque thigh-high slit and a sheer cape and styled it with utmost perfection. The gorgeous gown with sparkling embellishments made it perfect to steal the show on the red carpet. She kept her hair in a sleek bun and her makeup was also on point.

Watch Helly Shah’s BTS video here

For those unaware, Helly graced the 75th Cannes Film Festival for the poster launch of her feature film Kaya Palat. Helmed by Shoaib Nikash Shah and the movie is a dark thriller. The movie will also star Rahat Kazmi and Tariq Khan.

To note, Helly had made her acting debut with Zindagi Ka Har Rang...Gulaal in 2010. In her career of over a decade, she went on to star in shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Alaxmi – Humari Super Bahu, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashi, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, etc.

Apart from Helly, several other Indian stars including Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Urvashi Rautela, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, Hina Khan, and others graced the event this year.

