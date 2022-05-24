Cannes 2022: Helly Shah dons blazer suit with train for poster launch of her debut film Kaya Palat; PICS

Actress Helly Shah has been leaving no stones unturned to make her first Cannes Film Festival experience a memorable one. The actress has been documenting all her looks, and her fans can't get enough of her breathtaking pictures. Her pastel green gown was much appreciated by her fans. Helly has graced this prestigious event for the poster launch of her debut film Kaya Palat. She recently shared pictures from her poster launch event with her fans on her Instagram handle.

Helly Shah's look from the poster launch of her film Kaya Palat

Taking to her Instagram, Helly has now shared her stunning look from the poster launch event of her film. In these pictures, the Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actress was seen nailing it in a white plunging neckline blazer paired with plain white pants. But what made this look more attractive was the long white train that was attached to her outfit. Helly completed her look with matching earrings and styled her hair open. Donning this boss lady attire, she impressed the fashion police and in the caption of these pictures, Helly wrote, "Soul full of sunshine What better than wearing this gorgeousness by @shantanunikhil for my poster launch Fell in love with this outfit the moment I saw it"

Speaking of her debut film, Kaya Palat is helmed by Shoaib Nikash Shah and the movie is a dark thriller. The movie will also star Rahat Kazmi and Tariq Khan in pivotal roles.

For the uninitiated, Helly had made her acting debut with Zindagi Ka Har Rang...Gulaal in 2010. In her career of over a decade, she went on to star in shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Alaxmi – Humari Super Bahu, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashi, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, etc.

