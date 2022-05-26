Cannes 2022: Helly Shah is an epitome of style in this classic yet bold black dress; PICS

Television actress Helly Shah has been turning heads at the Cannes Film Festival with her exquisite fashion choices. For the premiere night at the French Riviera, she opted for a classic black dress with crystals embedded in mesh around the neckline. The dramatic look has got her fans and friends from the industry spellbound. They have dropped some amazing comments on Helly Shah's Instagram post. The 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' actress has mostly opted for soft dewy makeup and the mantra has clicked perfectly well for her.

The 26-year-old actress has been living her dream life at the Cannes Film Festival as she unveiled the poster of her film, 'Kaya Palat' on the esteemed platform. She is also representing a high-end beauty brand at the festival. For the premiere night, Helly Shah wore this black dress with minimal jewelleries that have earned her praises from Surbhi Chandna, Rakshanda Khan, and many others. She posted a series of this particular look on Instagram and captioned them, "#premiernights @festivaldecannes."

Check out Helly Shah's Instagram post here:

Helly Shah has won the fashion game with her spectacular choices for the red carpet. She has come as a breath of fresh air at the Film Festival and is receiving applause for making the television industry proud. Talking about her debut film, 'Kaya Palat', it is a dark thriller, helmed by Shoaib Nikash Shah. Apart from Helly, the film will also feature Rahat Kazmi and Tariq Khan in important roles.

The petite actress bumped into Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is a regular at the film festival, and exchanged a conversation with her too on the red carpet. Helly posted photos from their meeting on Instagram and called it to be her "fan moment."

On the professional front, Helly was last seen on television in the show, 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2', and her scene of getting locked inside a compact suitcase went viral. Netizens had a fun time using their creative heads to produce memes on this scene.

Also Read: Hina Khan congratulates Helly Shah for her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2022, proudly says, 'We are one'