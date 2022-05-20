Cannes 2022: Helly Shah fangirls over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as she meets her & Aaradhya at the event

Helly Shah is debuting at Cannes 2022 . The young television actor is one of the many celebrities who are part of the Indian contingent this year at the prestigious film festival. While she impressed fans with her glamourous look on the red carpet, a couple of new photos have surfaced on social media where she too can be seen fangirling over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as she met her and her daughter Aaradhya at the 75th Annual Film Festival.

Helly Shah meets Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan at Cannes 2022

A few moments back, Helly Shah took to her Instagram space and shared a couple of photos from Cannes. In the first photo, she can be seen standing beside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. This picture was from the second day of the event when Aishwarya walked the red carpet in a gorgeous black gown with an embellished floral sleeve. On the other hand, Helly was seen donning a stunning green gown for the special occasion. As she stood beside the Taal actress, she flashed a wide smile at the camera.

The next picture showcases a moment from the night when global cosmetic company L'Oréal Paris hosted the 75th Anniversary Dinner in Cannes. While Aishwarya is the global ambassador for the brand, Helly Shah will be the first Indian television star to walk the Cannes red carpet for the brand. Aishwarya wore a glittery pink gown and her daughter Aaradhya looked adorable in a bright red dress. Helly opted for an off-white gown. She can be seen facing Aaradhya Bachchan, as they smile warmly at each other.

Sharing these photos, Helly captioned the post with a fun note that read, “Had a fan girl moment at Cannes (star emoji) Got to meet the evergreen beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (heart face emoji)”.