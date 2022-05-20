Cannes 2022: Helly Shah fangirls over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as she meets her & Aaradhya at the event
Helly Shah is debuting at the 75th Annual Film Festival, Check out her pictures with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya.
Helly Shah meets Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan at Cannes 2022
A few moments back, Helly Shah took to her Instagram space and shared a couple of photos from Cannes. In the first photo, she can be seen standing beside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. This picture was from the second day of the event when Aishwarya walked the red carpet in a gorgeous black gown with an embellished floral sleeve. On the other hand, Helly was seen donning a stunning green gown for the special occasion. As she stood beside the Taal actress, she flashed a wide smile at the camera.
The next picture showcases a moment from the night when global cosmetic company L'Oréal Paris hosted the 75th Anniversary Dinner in Cannes. While Aishwarya is the global ambassador for the brand, Helly Shah will be the first Indian television star to walk the Cannes red carpet for the brand. Aishwarya wore a glittery pink gown and her daughter Aaradhya looked adorable in a bright red dress. Helly opted for an off-white gown. She can be seen facing Aaradhya Bachchan, as they smile warmly at each other.
Sharing these photos, Helly captioned the post with a fun note that read, “Had a fan girl moment at Cannes (star emoji) Got to meet the evergreen beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (heart face emoji)”.
Helly Shah’s pictures with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya:
To note, Helly graced the 75th Cannes Film Festival for the poster launch of her feature film Kaya Palat. Helmed by Shoaib Nikash Shah and the movie is a dark thriller. The movie will also star Rahat Kazmi and Tariq Khan.
Helly Shah's professional career
For the uninitiated, Helly had made her acting debut with Zindagi Ka Har Rang...Gulaal in 2010. In her career of over a decade, she went on to star in shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Alaxmi – Humari Super Bahu, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashi, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, etc.