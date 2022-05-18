Cannes 2022: Helly Shah makes her debut at the prestigious event; Stuns in orange pantsuit; PICS

The prestigious 75th Cannes Film Festival has begun with a bang and it is quite special for India as several celebs from the showbiz world will be walking on the red carpet. From Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the Bollywood actresses have been slaying it with their style statements. Interestingly, our television celebs will also be seen gracing the red carpet at Cannes 2022. Amid this, television actress Helly Shah also made heads turn as she made her debut at Cannes this year.

Helly Shah’s look from Cannes 2022

We have got our hands on Helly’s first pics from Cannes and the actress is making heads turn with the fashion statement. In the pics, the Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actress was seen nailing it in her orange blazer which she had paired with pants. Helly completed her look with pearl earrings and had tied her hair in a high pony. She was also seen in a pair of classy sunglasses and had her make-up game on point.

Take a look at Helly Shah’s pics from the 75th Cannes Film Festival:

Helly Shah’s work front

To note, Helly will be gracing the 75th Cannes Film Festival for the poster launch of her feature film Kaya Palat. Helmed by Shoaib Nikash Shah and the movie is a dark thriller. The movie will also star Rahat Kazmi and Tariq Khan. For the uninitiated, Helly had made her acting debut with Zindagi Ka Har Rang...Gulaal in 2010. In her career of over a decade, she went on to star in shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Alaxmi – Humari Super Bahu, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashi, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, etc.

Meanwhile, apart from Helly Shah, Hina Khan will also be walking down the red carpet of the Cannes 2022 Film Festival for her upcoming movie, Country of Blind.

