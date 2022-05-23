Cannes 2022: Helly Shah shares latest stunning look in an all-white outfit from the film festival; Check out

Popular TV actress Helly Shah made her dream debut on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival this year. She has been documenting all her Cannes experience on her Instagram handle, and fans are going gaga over her glamourous pictures. Her pastel green gown was much appreciated by everyone and came across as a breath of fresh air for the fashion police. Helly had also shared a picture of interacting with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya on the red carpet.

Today taking to her Instagram handle, Helly dropped another series of pictures from the Cannes Film Festival 2022. The actress is making heads turn with her style statement, and today again she looked stunning as she donned a white blazer that she had paired with white pants. This blazer had an embellished belt that clinched her waist and she teamed her outfit with off-white heals. Her fans were quick enough to shower their love on these pictures and dropped amazing comments for the actress.

Check out Helly's new look from Cannes Film Festival 2022

To note, Helly graced the 75th Cannes Film Festival for the poster launch of her feature film Kaya Palat. Helmed by Shoaib Nikash Shah and the movie is a dark thriller. The movie will also star Rahat Kazmi and Tariq Khan.

For the uninitiated, Helly had made her acting debut with Zindagi Ka Har Rang...Gulaal in 2010. In her career of over a decade, she went on to star in shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Alaxmi – Humari Super Bahu, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashi, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, etc.

