Cannes 2022: Helly Shah shines in sparkling gown as she makes her dream debut on red carpet; PICS

The prestigious 75th Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 17. And, several renowned celebrities from across the globe have already made heads turn with their gorgeous looks on the red carpet of the event. Speaking of which, popular TV actress Helly Shah made her dream debut on the red carpet of the fest. She looked pretty in a glitzy green gown with sheer details.

Helly Shah's red carpet look

For her first-ever appearance, Helly wore a green-hued ensemble with a risque thigh-high slit and styled it with utmost perfection. A sheer cape, heavily adorned with shimmering accents, further upped the glam quotient. The gorgeous gown with sparkling embellishments made it perfect to steal the show on the red carpet. She kept her hair in a sleek bun and her makeup was also on point. Helly shared the glamorous pictures on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Thankful and Grateful Debut at Cannes couldn’t have been a better one ... Thank you @lorealparis for making it the PERFECT #festivaldecannes #cannes2022 #cannes”

See Helly Shah’s photos here:

To note, Helly graced the 75th Cannes Film Festival for the poster launch of her feature film Kaya Palat. Helmed by Shoaib Nikash Shah and the movie is a dark thriller. The movie will also star Rahat Kazmi and Tariq Khan.

Helly Shah's professional career

For the uninitiated, Helly had made her acting debut with Zindagi Ka Har Rang...Gulaal in 2010. In her career of over a decade, she went on to star in shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Alaxmi – Humari Super Bahu, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashi, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, etc.

