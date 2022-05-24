Cannes 2022: Helly Shah unveils the poster of her debut film 'Kaya Palat' at the Indian Pavilion

Actress Helly Shah made her dream debut on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival this year. She has been spreading her charm with her fashionable looks at this prestigious event. Helly made heads turn with her glamourous pastel green gown and fans are going gaga over her stunning pictures. The actress had also shared a picture of interacting with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya on the red carpet. To note, Helly will be again walking the red carpet this year to unveil the poster of her upcoming debut movie, Kaya Palat.

Helly Shah shares the poster of her debut film Kaya Palat

Taking to her Instagram, Helly has finally unveiled the poster of Kaya Palat at the Indian Pavilion at the Cannes film festival. Sharing a series of pictures from the poster launch event, Helly writes, "Extremely delighted and grateful to unveil the first look of my first film KAYAPALAT at Indian Pavilion in the prestigious Cannes film Festival This couldn’t have been better Need all your love and wishes Directed by @shoib_nikash_shah Produced by @rahatkazmi @tariqkhanfilms @teraentertainment". Many of her friends from the industry including Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Bhavini Purohit, and others have dropped their congratulatory wishes for Helly.

Speaking of the film, Kaya Palat is helmed by Shoaib Nikash Shah, and the movie is a dark thriller. The movie will also star Rahat Kazmi and Tariq Khan.

For the uninitiated, Helly had made her acting debut with Zindagi Ka Har Rang...Gulaal in 2010. In her career of over a decade, she went on to star in shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Alaxmi – Humari Super Bahu, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashi, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, etc.

