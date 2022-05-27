Cannes 2022: Hina Khan dons a gorgeous blazer & beige skirt for her film Country Of Blind's poster launch

Hina Khan is one of the most famous names in the entertainment industry. She is regarded among the highly fashionable and stylish actresses on social media. The actress recently offered a glimpse of her stunning style at the Cannes Film Festival, as she walked the red carpet for the second time. Her looks of the actress from Cannes 2022 are going viral on social media. Hina Khan has recently shared a look from the poster launch day at French Rivera.

In the pictures shared by the actress, she looks ravishing in a white stylish blazer style top with a designer back, which she had paired with a fitted beige skirt with net detailing on the side. The actress has paired the look with a double layer necklace and transparent heels. Her hair was tied up in a ponytail and the makeup is flawless. Her face is glowing in natural daylight as she gets clicked in stunning poses. She captioned, “From the D-day.. #PosterLaunch at @festivaldecannes #indianpavillion #cannes2022”

See the post here-

The actress will be unveiling the poster of her upcoming movie, Country of Blind. Her film is based on H.G. Wells' novel The Country of the Blind. The film is directed by Rahat Kazmi and co-produced by Hero's Faar Better Films. It is an Indo-English film set in the 1800s timeline and showcases the lives of a valley full of blind people and how they are living a happy and fulfilled life despite not having the gift of sight.

In the recent post of Hina Khan, she was seen enjoying herself with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal in Budapest. In the pictures shared by Hina Khan, she is seen enjoying the Thermal Spring Bath in Budapest. She looks beautiful in a white crop top and red lipstick. She had sported black sunglasses and golden hoop earrings. She also offered a glimpse of her surroundings.

The actress is all set to essay the role of a strong-headed police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new web series 'Seven One'.

