Cannes 2022: Hina Khan dons an ice blue slit gown with embellishments for latest French Riviera outing; PICS

Hina Khan is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the Telly world. She is presently at Cannes Film Festival 2022, in France. It is the second time the actress walked the red carpet of Cannes and all her looks till now have gone viral on social media. The actress is known for her impeccable fashion sense and styling for her looks. Her latest look at French Riviera is proof of her ever glam looks. Her embellished gown and flawless makeup have set the internet on fire.

In the last post shared by Bigg Boss fame Hina Khan, she has sported an ice blue satin bodycon and high slit gown. It has a deep neck design with studs and embellishment detailing. It is a full sleeve gown with excellent fitting, accentuating her curves. She paired the look with studded earrings and a neat bun. The makeup is subtle and flawless, with nude shade lipstick. She paired the look with silver heels. She captioned, “A very good morning from the French Riviera.. #cannes2022 #cannesfilmfestival #frenchriviera”



To note, Hina will be walking the red carpet this year to unveil the poster of her upcoming movie, Country of Blind. On the work front, Hina Khan is all set to portray the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One'.

Before attending Cannes Film Festival, Hina had made a stop at the UK Asian Film Festival. At this event, Hina was awarded the prestigious award of 'Trailblazer of the Year' for her film ‘Lines’. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a few pictures from the event and expressed her gratitude for being honoured.

