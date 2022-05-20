Cannes 2022: Hina Khan feels overwhelmed seeing her red carpet pictures; Says ‘You did it girl, Proud of u’

Hina Khan is one of the leading actresses of the entertainment industry and is very popular for her fashionable looks. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and she regularly shares posts for her fans. Bigg Boss fame Hina Khan is presently at Cannes Film Festival 2022. Her fans are utterly amazed by her fashionable gowns looks as she walked the red carpet. She has been sharing pictures of her look and all her looks are flawlessly beautiful. Hina Khan recently shared a story as she expressed happiness for her beautiful pictures at Cannes 2022.

In the post shared by Hina Khan, she has worn a beautiful self-work and flared lavender gown. She shared the picture of her looking back as she graced the red carpet of Cannes for the second time. The actress expressed that the feeling of walking down the red carpet is incomparable and thanked media for clicking her gorgeous pictures.

Hina wrote, “No matter how many photoshoots I do, no matte how many videos I make.. but this feeling of looking at your red carpet pictures is priceless.. Nothing and nothing can beat the red carpet looks… A big thank you to the media on the red carpet for always always showering me with so much love and attention… I love when they stop me and ask me to pose. I always say, it’s your confidence and only confidence that can turn the tables.. Such lovely red carpet pictures.. You did it girl Proud of u”.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively told that Hina Khan will be attending the festival for the poster launch of her upcoming Indo-English film, Country of Blind.

