Cannes 2022: Hina Khan glams up like a boss lady in an all-black outfit as she heads for an interview; PICS

Hina Khan is one of the most stylish and leading actresses in the entertainment industry. It has been more than a decade that Hina has been ruling the TV industry with her performance and style statements. At present, Hina is making head turns as she flaunts her stunning outfits at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. She has been sharing pictures of all her looks from the Cannes film festival and looks effortlessly stunning in every outfit.

Today, Hina dropped another series of pictures as she heads for an interview at the Cannes film festival. The actress has been passing some strong boss woman vibes in her new look. Here Hina has donned an all-black blazer that has a plunging neckline and is embellished on one side with shimmering white diamantes. She teamed up her blazer with black pants and paired her outfit with stylish U-shaped diamond earrings that complemented her look. She styled her hair into a bun and also added statement rings that glammed up her look. In the caption, she wrote, "Interviews #cannes2022 #frenchriviera". This is not the first time that the actress wowed her fans with her stylish outfits.

Check out Hina's new look from Cannes Film Festival 2022

Before attending the Cannes Film Festival, Hina had made a stop at the UK Asian Film Festival. At this event, Hina was awarded the prestigious award of 'Trailblazer of the Year' for her film Lines. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a few pictures from the event and expressed her gratitude for being honoured.

To note, Hina will be again walking the red carpet this year to unveil the poster of her upcoming movie, Country of Blind.

On the work front, Hina Khan is all set to portray the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One'.

