Cannes 2022: Hina Khan looks like a million bucks in strapless red gown in her FIRST LOOK at grand event

Cannes 2022 has Indian celebrities serving some major style looks. Among others, Hina Khan has wowed everyone with her first look for the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The actress decided to opt for a gorgeous strapless red gown as her outfit of the day. A few moments back, Hina Khan took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of stunning pictures. In the photos, Hina can be seen striking some captivating poses as she exudes grace and panache in her ruched red gown. Her shoulder-length hair was left open and she accessorized her look with a pair of dainty earrings. She kept her makeup minimal with a flawless base. Sharing the photos, Hina captioned the post, “#cannes2022 #frenchriviera”. In the past few years, Hina Khan has proved that she is a fashion force to reckon with. The actress rose to fame with her portrayal of Akshara in the popular television daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Ever since then, she has stayed in the limelight. It should be noted that the actress had debuted on the prestigious red carpet in 2019 for the poster launch of her Hussein Khan film - Lines. Hina Khan at Cannes 2022

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively told that Hina Khan will be attending the festival for the poster launch of her upcoming Indo-English film, Country of Blind. “Hina and her whole film's team are extremely excited to launch the poster of their film at the Cannes Film Festival. Just like the last time, Hina will make sure that her fashion game is on point and has already begun work on that front,” informed a source close to the development. Country of Blind is directed by Rahat Kazmi.

On the work front, Hina Khan is all set to essay the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One'. Hina shared with IANS, "I thoroughly enjoyed this process of playing a cop. The approach was as real as it gets with real locations. I didn't have any makeup on and didn't have to think for a bit about what I am going to wear or how I am going to look. Because I was playing the character as a real-life cop. And also I think actors are like sponges.”

ALSO READ: Cannes 2022: Helly Shah makes her debut at the prestigious event; Stuns in orange pantsuit; PICS