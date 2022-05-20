Cannes 2022: Hina Khan expresses disappointment on not being invited to opening ceremony: It's disheartening

Hina Khan is one of the most popular actors in the industry. rose to fame from her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her role ‘Akshara’ is still fresh in the minds of viewers. The actress is ruling the Cannes Film Festival once again. To note, the actress had debuted on the prestigious red carpet in 2019 for the poster launch of her Hussein Khan film - Lines. This year, Cannes has seen the presence of many Indian stars.

A few days back, the India Pavilion was inaugurated at Cannes 2022 by I&B Minister Anurag Thakur and many prominent celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, singer Mame Khan, and others. However, actress Hina Khan was not invited at the event. Recently, she opened up about it during her interview with Film Companion and expressed her disappointment.

She said, “We all belong to the same industry and we all have come here to represent India. I am very very excited about the launch of the poster of my film. Everybody knows I’ll be coming to launch my poster and I am from the Indian pavilion so I was very excited.” She added that there is an elitist system that still exists. “There was this opening ceremony and an event happened in the Indian pavilion, there was everyone, not just from Bollywood, but also singers too. I am proud of them but at the same time, it is disheartening that why I was not there,” Hina said.

She added that she could have been in the audience at least, cheering up for them. “They were doing ghoomar. I saw that video and I am proud of my country. I don’t blame the celebrities. I feel it’s the people on the field who act.” She concluded by saying that maybe next year she would be part of it.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively told that Hina Khan will be attending the festival for the poster launch of her upcoming Indo-English film, Country of Blind. The actress has already won hearts with her appearance at the grand event.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina Khan is all set to essay the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One'. Hina shared with IANS, "I thoroughly enjoyed this process of playing a cop. The approach was as real as it gets with real locations. I didn't have any makeup on and didn't have to think for a bit about what I am going to wear or how I am going to look. Because I was playing the character as a real life cop. And also I think actors are like sponges.”

