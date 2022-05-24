Cannes 2022: Hina Khan opens up on 'regressive' TV content; Says 'Makers are not responsible..'

Hina Khan is one of the most popular actors in the industry and rose to fame from her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her role ‘Akshara’ is still fresh in the minds of viewers. At present, Hina is making head turns as she flaunts her stunning outfits at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. She has been sharing pictures of all her looks from the Cannes film festival and looks effortlessly stunning in every outfit. Hina has graced this prestigious event for the poster launch of her second film 'Country Of Blind'.

Hina never hesitates to express her opinions on important topics when asked. In a recent interview with Brut India, the actress was questioned on the regressive content that has been ruling Indian Television screens for decades. Sharing her thoughts, Hina says that makers and creators are not responsible for the content they deliver instead it is the audiences who like such content. She further says that there have been progressive television shows but people don't want to watch such content. Hina quotes, "If everyone stops and gives them a new content altogether fresh content on every GEC channel then people may not have a choice and they'll start watching progressive content but that's a huge call to be taken." She also adds that till we don't change the perspective of watching such content it will continue to air.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina Khan is all set to essay the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One'. Hina shared with IANS, "I thoroughly enjoyed this process of playing a cop. The approach was as real as it gets with real locations. I didn't have any makeup on and didn't have to think for a bit about what I am going to wear or how I am going to look. Because I was playing the character of a real-life cop. And also I think actors are like sponges.”

