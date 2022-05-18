Cannes 2022: Hina Khan relishes delicious food ahead of her appearance; Says 'This is how I'm prepping up'

Cannes 2022 has already begun and one of the most popular actresses in the industry, Hina Khan is all set to rule the film festival's red carpet once again. To note, the actress had debuted on the prestigious red carpet in 2019 for the poster launch of her Hussein Khan film - Lines. For those unversed, Hina Khan rose to fame from her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her role ‘Akshara’ is still fresh in the minds of viewers. She is a fashion icon in the television industry and never fails to impress fans with her impeccable fashion sense.

She has an active presence on social media and every now and then, Hina shares her personal and professional lives on Instagram. Speaking of which, just a while ago, the actress gave a glimpse of her preparations for Cannes 2022. She can be seen relishing a delicious meal as she posted two short videos on Instagram. While sharing her first video, she wrote, “This is how I am prepping up for the carpet.” For the second video, she wrote, “I really don’t care what weighs on my body. I care about what weighs on my soul…Do what your heart says…#MentalHealthRealWealth #SanityOverVanity.”

See Hina Khan’s posts here:

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively told that Hina Khan will be attending the festival for the poster launch of her upcoming Indo-English film, Country of Blind. “Hina and her whole film's team are extremely excited to launch the poster of their film at the Cannes Film Festival. Just like the last time, Hina will make sure that her fashion game is on point and has already begun work on that front,” informs a source close to the development. Country of Blind is directed by Rahat Kazmi.

On the work front, Hina Khan is all set to essay the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One'. Hina shared with IANS, "I thoroughly enjoyed this process of playing a cop. The approach was as real as it gets with real locations. I didn't have any makeup on and didn't have to think for a bit about what I am going to wear or how I am going to look. Because I was playing the character as a real life cop. And also I think actors are like sponges.”

