Cannes 2022: Hina Khan sets the internet on fire as she dons a black gown with lace; PICS

Hina Khan is one of the most stylish and leading actresses in the entertainment industry. She is the first actress who walked down the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival. The actress will be again walking the red carpet this year for unveiling the poster of her upcoming movie, Country of Blind. The new look of the actress has been unveiled today and we are amazed by her looks. She has sported a black lacy outfit with a high slit.

In the pictures of the actress from the Cannes Film Festival 2022, she is looking gorgeous in a black lacy gown. It is a deep neck top, with lace detail on the gown. It is a designer gown with a mini skirt and net detailing on the sides. She has paired it with black heels and sported studded statement earrings. Her makeup is flawless and she has applied dark lipstick. She took to social media to share her look for the day. She captioned, “Forgive me, for i have sinned.. #cannes2022 #frenchriviera”

Check out her pics-

Yesterday Hina Khan took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of stunning pictures. In the photos, Hina can be seen striking some captivating poses as she exudes grace and panache in her ruched red gown. Her shoulder-length hair was left open and she accessorized her look with a pair of dainty earrings. She kept her makeup minimal with a flawless base.

Before attending Cannes Film Festival, Hina had made a stop at the UK Asian Film Festival. At this event, Hina was awarded the prestigious award of 'Trailblazer of the Year' for her film Lines. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a few pictures from the event and expressed her gratitude for being honoured. Hina made heads turn as she appeared in a stunning off-white outfit at the event.

