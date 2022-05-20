Cannes 2022: Hina Khan sports a modish look as she heads for an interview ahead of her film's poster launch

Hina Khan is one of the most stylish and leading actresses in the entertainment industry. It has been more than a decade that Hina is ruling the industry with her excellent performance and style statement. The actress achieved worldwide recognition when she walked down the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival for the first time. Now again this year the actress is honoured to mark her presence and this prestigious film festival. Hina will be again walking the red carpet this year for unveiling the poster of her upcoming movie, Country of Blind.

Now in a recent video, we can see Hina leaving for an interview before she heads to the red carpet for her poster launch. Here Hina has sported a blue dungaree on a lavender high neck top and paired it with silver heels. She styled her hair open and her makeup is subtle. Hina had swooned the heart of the audience when she unveiled her first look from this gala event. She dazzled in a gorgeous strapless red gown for the first day of Cannes. Another amazing look from her event was unveiled yesterday where Hina stunned us as she opted for a black lacy outfit with a high slit.

Click here to see Hina's video

Before attending the Cannes Film Festival, Hina had made a stop at the UK Asian Film Festival. At this event, Hina was awarded the prestigious award of 'Trailblazer of the Year' for her film Lines. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a few pictures from the event and expressed her gratitude for being honoured. Hina made heads turn as she appeared in a stunning off-white outfit at the event.

