Cannes 2022: Hina Khan spread her 'yellow love' as she sizzles in a gold asymmetric gown; PICS

Hina Khan is a highly reckoned name of the Telly world, for her fashionable looks and fabulous acting. The actress is part of the Cannes Film Festival this year and she is seen spreading her charms with her fashionable looks at the international event. The actress has swooned her fans with previous looks but her latest look is truly captivating. The actress has shared her new look in a golden gown and she looks almost angelic in the outfit.

Hina Khan is sending out yellow love as she posed in the shiny golden asymmetric style gown. It is an off-shoulder gown with bodycon style, flaunting her petite structure. The actress has paired the look with statement pearl drop earrings and golden heels. Her make-up is flawless with golden shimmery eyeshadow and dark red lipstick. Her hair is tied up loose bun with curled flicks adding to the beauty of her look. The golden gown is matching perfectly with her skin tone and her poses are killer. She captioned the post, “Some yellow love”

See post here-

In the past few years, Hina Khan has proved to be the fashion icon of the entertainment industry. The actress rose to fame with her portrayal of Akshara in the popular television daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Ever since then, she has stayed in the limelight. It should be noted that the actress had debuted in Cannes in 2019 for the poster launch of her Hussein Khan film - Lines. For Cannes 2022, she will be unveiling the poster of her upcoming Indo-English film, Country of Blind.

On the work front, Hina Khan is all set to portray the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One'.

